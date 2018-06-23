TarHeelIllustrated.com

Williams, who holds offers from Virginia and Charlotte, spoke to Tar Heel Illustrated on Sunday about his trip to Chapel Hill and thoughts on the Freak Show.

One of North Carolina’s top emerging offensive line prospects in the Class of 2020 was in Chapel Hill this past two weekends. He attended the UNC Prospect Football Camp last week and was in town for the Freak Show on Saturday. Seth Williams , a 6’4 275 pounder from Statesville (NC) High was impressive coming off an ankle injury that has hampered him the last month.

How was the Freak Show?

Williams: “It was good. I had fun and I feel like I had a pretty good day.”

How do you think you did in the competition part?

Williams: “I feel like I did really good with the one on ones.”

What was the best part about it?

Williams: “I really enjoyed learning from Coach Kap and competing in one on ones.”

What coaches did you talk the most with and what did they say to you?

Williams: “I spoke with Coach Kap a lot. He told me to give him a call early next week. I also talked with Coach Adams (area recruiter) about where I stand on possibly getting a offer soon.”

Does something like the Freak Show improve your opinion of UNC?

Williams: “I really liked the Freak Show and it definitely does make me like Carolina.”

Where else have you camped and do you have plans on going to anymore camps?

Williams: “I have been to Duke, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, NC State, South Carolina, and Carolina. I am planning on going up to Virginia the 22nd.”

Where does UNC rank now with the other schools you're interested in?

Williams: “I feel like they are towards the top. I’m not really sure right now who would be like number one and two but I feel like they are on up there.”