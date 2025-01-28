5 Keys for UNC to Beat Pitt

The first of a crucial four-game stretch that could say a lot about North Carolina’s season begins Tuesday night when the Tar Heels visit Pittsburgh for a 9 PM tip on ESPN.

The Tar Heels follow this game up with a trip to Duke, a home game against Pitt, and a game at Clemson.

Carolina is coming off an overtime win at home over Boston College while the Panthers won at Syracuse over the weekend. Before that, Pitt lost four straight and UNC lost two straight.

UNC is 13-8 overall and 6-3 in the ACC while Pitt is 13-6 and 4-4.

Here are 5 Keys for UNC to win at Pittsburgh: