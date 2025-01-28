Staff Pix: UNC at Pitt

North Carolina begins the toughest four-game stretch of its ACC season beginning Tuesday night with a game at Pittsburgh.

The Tar Heels are coming off an overtime win at home over Boston College while the Panthers ended a surprising four-game skid by beating Syracuse on the road.

Carolina is 13-8 overall and 6-3 in the ACC. Pitt is 13-6 and 4-4. Among Pitt’s quality non-ACC wins this season are over West Virginia, at Ohio State, and over LSU.

The game tips at 9 PM and will air on ESPN.

Here are our picks: