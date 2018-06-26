TarHeelIllustrated.com

“The Freak Show was a great experience even though I did not participate," Nash said. "There was a lot of competition out there!”

Dontavius Nash , a 6-1, 170-pound athlete from Hunter Huss High School in Gastonia, NC, attended Fedora's Freak Show in Kenan Stadium on June 16, and while the class of 2021 standout didn't participate in any drills, he told THI that he had a great time,

THI recently caught up with Nash, who has offers from UNC along with Georgia, Maryland, and Tennessee, to get the latest update about his trip to Chapel Hill and his recruitment.

In your opinion, what was the best part of the Freak Show?

Nash: “The one-on-ones because it was very intense and the guys really competed out there. The water fight at the end was cool because the NFL guys and college guys joined in and made it a lot of fun.”





Did you get to speak to any of the coaches?

Nash: “Before the camp I did and after the camp, but not during the camp.”





What were your thoughts seeing all those former UNC players there especially the ones in the NFL?

Nash: “It was fun to be around them and talk to them, but it really showed me that it’s bigger than just football.”





What are some things you like about UNC?

Nash: “The environment and the energy from the coaches and players.”





Are you planning on attending any other camps this year?

Nash: “No, not right now.”





I know it is still early in your recruitment, but where does UNC stand?

Nash: “They are one of my favorites right now just because from the Freak Show experience.”