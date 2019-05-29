HAMPTON, VA – One of our favorite things to do at Tar Heel Illustrated is to see and introduce new names to North Carolina fans. And in order to bring the new names forward, one needs to get out to highly competitive events and vet a prospect’s talent level against high level competition.

The Hoop Group Southern Invitational was a platform to see some rising talent from the Mid-Atlantic region. Mainly prospects from Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and Washington DC, which are all areas that the UNC program has had much success recruiting.

Michael Gray, a sophomore combo-guard from Team Loaded VA is one of the best young talents that we saw over the three-day event in the Tidewater area.

The 6-foot-2 guard from Fredericksburg is currently playing his high school basketball at St George (VA) Blue Ridge, one of the best independent league programs in the Commonwealth. The private school is located north of Charlottesville, tucked away in the Appalachian Mountains.

While many of the athletic prospects let the chaotic wildness of AAU basketball seduce them, Gray showed a poise and precision under the duress of hyper hoops. He made good, sound decisions under pressure, played within himself and showed a strong ability to get to the basket, score and draw fouls.