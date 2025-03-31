North Carolina Expected to Get Involved with Henri Veesaar

Monday was a very busy and eventful day in the transfer portal. Players from successful teams that were involved in postseason play entered their names. Henri Veesaar was one prominent player if you are a North Carolina fan.

The seven-foot redshirt sophomore is looking for greener pastures after an Honorable Mention Big 12 season with the Arizona Wildcats. A source close to the Tar Heels told THI Monday evening that the coaching staff will "definitely be getting involved."

The native of Estonia is an intriguing prospect to say the least. Sam Vecenie of The Atlantic tweeted, "It is basically impossible to find NBA caliber 7-footers as transfers."