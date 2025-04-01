Belichick Now 10th Among FBS Coaches in Salary

With Colorado giving football coach Deion Sanders a massive raise and new contract this week, he now ranks fifth among active head coaches in annual salary.

Sanders has been at Colorado for two seasons with his third coming up. And at $10,800,000, he will make $800,000 more than first-year North Carolina Coach Bill Belichick, who was hired in December with annual compensation of $10 million.

The College Football Network reached out to THI providing salary information for all FBS head coaches, which we thought would interest our readers.

Note: Salary rankings for ACC head coaches are Nos. 3, 9, 10, 21, 33, 42, 44, 45, 48, 52, 56, 57, 59, 60, 67, 70, and Stanford did not report the information.

All salaries below are the 2025 salaries (where year-by-year breakdowns have been provided by the program) or the average salary payable over the term of the contract, with the noted exceptions.

The List:

1. Kirby Smart, Georgia

$13,200,000

2. Ryan Day, Ohio State

$12,500,000

3. Dabo Swinney, Clemson

$11,500,000

4. Dan Lanning, Oregon

$11,000,000

5. Deion Sanders, Colorado

$10,800,000

6. Steve Sarkisian, Texas

$10,600,000

7. Kalen DeBoer, Alabama

$10,250,000

8. Lincoln Riley, USC

$10,040,000

9. Mike Norvell, Florida State

$10,000,000* *Norvell will give back $4,500,000 of his 2025 salary to Florida State. No other years of his contract are impacted.

10. Bill Belichick, North Carolina

$10,000,000





11. Brian Kelly, LSU

$9,500,000

12. Matt Rhule, Nebraska

$9,000,000

13. Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

$9,000,000

14. Josh Heupel, Tennessee

$9,000,000

15. Mark Stoops, Kentucky

$9,000,000

16. Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri

$9,000,000

17. Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame

$9,000,000

18. Brent Venables, Oklahoma

$8,600,000

19. James Franklin, Penn State

$8,500,000

20. Shane Beamer, South Carolina

$8,150,000





21. Mario Cristobal, Miami (FL)

$8,000,000

22. Curt Cignetti, Indiana

$8,000,000

23. Jedd Fisch, Washington

$7,750,000

24. Luke Fickell, Wisconsin

$7,700,000

25. Billy Napier, Florida

$7,400,000

26. Jonathan Smith, Michigan State

$7,250,000

27. Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State

$7,062,500

28. Kirk Ferentz, Iowa

$7,000,000

29. Mike Elko, Texas A&M

$7,000,000

30. Kyle Whittingham, Utah

$6,925,000





31. Greg Schiano, Rutgers

$6,850,000

32. P.J. Fleck, Minnesota

$6,800,000

33. Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh

$6,700,000

34. Sam Pittman, Arkansas

$6,550,000

35. Hugh Freeze, Auburn

$6,500,000

36. Bret Bielema, Illinois

$6,300,000

37. Lance Leipold, Kansas

$6,150,000

38. Mike Locksley, Maryland

$6,100,000

39. Barry Odom, Purdue

$6,000,000

40. Sherrone Moore, Michigan

$6,000,000





41. Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State

$5,800,000

42. Dave Doeren, NC State

$5,625,000

43. Chris Klieman, Kansas State

$5,500,000

44. Jeff Brohm, Louisville

$5,200,000

45. Bill O'Brien, Boston College

$5,000,000

46. Sonny Dykes, TCU

$5,000,000

47. Scott Frost, UCF

$5,000,000*

*Details of Frost’s contract with UCF have yet to be revealed. The $5m referenced is the amount he was due in the final year of his Nebraska contract.





48. Justin Wilcox, California

$4,800,000

49. Jeff Lebby, Mississippi State

$4,510,000

50. Dave Aranda, Baylor

$4,500,000





51. Willie Fritz, Houston

$4,500,000

52. Tony Elliott, Virginia

$4,400,000

53. Joey McGuire, Texas Tech

$4,300,000

54. Matt Campbell, Iowa State

$4,000,000

55. Jamey Chadwell, Liberty

$4,000,000

56. Brent Pry, Virginia Tech

$4,000,000

57. Manny Diaz, Duke

$4,000,000

58. Scott Satterfield, Cincinnati

$3,700,000

59. Rhett Lashlee, SMU

$3,500,000*

*Received an undisclosed pay raise either during or following the 2024 season. The amount referenced is what they would have been paid in 2025 prior to that undisclosed raise.





60. Fran Brown, Syracuse

$3,500,000

61. Dan Mullen, UNLV

$3,500,000

62. Rich Rodriguez, West Virginia

$3,500,000

63. Clark Lea, Vanderbilt

$3,051,881

64. Kalani Sitake, BYU

$3,000,000

65. DeShaun Foster, UCLA

$3,000,000

66. Jon Sumrall, Tulane

$3,000,000

67. Brent Key, Georgia Tech

$2,800,000*

*Received an undisclosed pay raise either during or following the 2024 season. The amount referenced is what they would have been paid in 2025 prior to that undisclosed raise.





68. Jeff Traylor, UTSA

$2,800,000

69. Alex Golesh, South Florida

$2,500,000

70. Jake Dickert, Wake Forest

$2,500,000

71. Ryan Silverfield, Memphis

$2,450,000

72. Brent Brennan, Arizona

$2,400,000

73. Jeff Monken, Army

$2,350,000

74. Trent Bray, Oregon State

$2,000,000

75. Bronco Mendenhall, Utah State

$2,000,000

76. G.J. Kinne, Texas State

$2,000,000

77. Jay Norvell, Colorado State

$1,900,000

78. Sean Lewis, San Diego State

$1,853,100

79. Brian Newberry, Navy

$1,800,000

80. Troy Calhoun, Air Force

$1,700,000





81. Jim Mora Jr., UConn

$1,700,000

82. Jimmy Rogers, Washington State

$1,570,000

83. Ken Niumatalolo, San Jose State

$1,500,000

84. Trent Dilfer, UAB

$1,300,000

85. Joe Harasymiak, UMass

$1,300,000

86. Blake Harrell, East Carolina

$1,300,000

87. Phil Longo, Sam Houston

$1,250,000*

*Details of Phil Longo’s contract with Sam Houston have yet to be revealed. The $1.25m referenced is the value of his final season as offensive coordinator at Wisconsin.





88. Eric Morris, North Texas

$1,200,000

89. Tre Lamb, Tulsa

$1,200,000

90. Jason Eck, New Mexico

$1,150,000

91. Spencer Danielson, Boise State

$1,100,000

92. Matt Entz, Fresno State

$1,100,000

93. Jason Candle, Toledo

$1,100,000

94. Jay Sawvel, Wyoming

$1,100,000

95. Jeff Choate, Nevada

$1,100,000

96. Dowell Loggains, Appalachian State

$1,000,000

97. Tim Beck, Coastal Carolina

$1,000,000

98. Zach Kittley, Florida Atlantic

$1,000,000

99. Charles Kelly, Jacksonville State

$1,000,000

100. Tony Gibson, Marshall

$1,000,000





101. Derek Mason, Middle Tennessee

$1,000,000

102. Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech

$1,000,000

103. Charles Huff, Southern Miss

$950,000

104. Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky

$927,000

105. Tim Albin, Charlotte

$900,000

106. Gerad Parker, Troy

$900,000

107. Dell McGee, Georgia State

$853,000

108. Brian Smith, Ohio

$850,000

109. Lance Taylor, Western Michigan

$850,000

110. Clay Helton, Georgia Southern

$850,000





111. Chuck Martin, Miami (OH)

$850,000

112. Butch Jones, Arkansas State

$825,000

113. Major Applewhite, South Alabama

$825,000

114. Scotty Walden, UTEP

$800,000

115. Ricky Rhane, Old Dominion

$775,000

116. Michael Desormeaux, Louisiana

$755,000*

*Received an undisclosed pay raise either during or following the 2024 season. The amount referenced is what they would have been paid in 2025 prior to that undisclosed raise.





117. Willie Simmons, FIU

$750,000

118. Jerry Mack, Kennesaw State

$750,000

119. Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois

$708,086

120. Timmy Chang, Hawaii

$700,008

121. Matt Drinkall, Central Michigan

$640,000





122. K.C. Keeler, Temple

$625,000*

123. Tony Sanchez, New Mexico State

$625,000

124. Joe Moorhead, Akron

$620,000

125. Mike Uremovich, Ball State

$600,000

126. Eddie George, Bowling Green

$600,000

127. Chris Creighton, Eastern Michigan

$585,000

128. Bob Chesney, James Madison

$550,000

129. Ryan Carty, Delaware

$536,000

130. Pete Lembo, Buffalo $500,000*

*Received an undisclosed pay raise either during or following the 2024 season. The amount referenced is what they would have been paid in 2025 prior to that undisclosed raise.

131. Bryant Vincent, UL-Monroe

$475,000

132. Ryan Beard, Missouri State

$450,000

133. David Braun, Northwestern

Unknown (it is not mandatory for private universities to reveal contract details of their staff)

134. Scott Abell, Rice

Unknown (it is not mandatory for private universities to reveal contract details of their staff)

135. Frank Reich, Stanford

Unknown (it is not mandatory for private universities to reveal contract details of their staff)

136. Tbd, Kent State

Unknown (Kent State currently doesn’t have a head coach in place with Kenni Burns on “administrative leave” and a replacement yet to be named)



