Belichick Now 10th Among FBS Coaches in Salary

With Colorado giving football coach Deion Sanders a massive raise and new contract this week, he now ranks fifth among active head coaches in annual salary.
Sanders has been at Colorado for two seasons with his third coming up. And at $10,800,000, he will make $800,000 more than first-year North Carolina Coach Bill Belichick, who was hired in December with annual compensation of $10 million.
The College Football Network reached out to THI providing salary information for all FBS head coaches, which we thought would interest our readers.
Note: Salary rankings for ACC head coaches are Nos. 3, 9, 10, 21, 33, 42, 44, 45, 48, 52, 56, 57, 59, 60, 67, 70, and Stanford did not report the information.
All salaries below are the 2025 salaries (where year-by-year breakdowns have been provided by the program) or the average salary payable over the term of the contract, with the noted exceptions.
The List:
1. Kirby Smart, Georgia
$13,200,000
2. Ryan Day, Ohio State
$12,500,000
3. Dabo Swinney, Clemson
$11,500,000
4. Dan Lanning, Oregon
$11,000,000
5. Deion Sanders, Colorado
$10,800,000
6. Steve Sarkisian, Texas
$10,600,000
7. Kalen DeBoer, Alabama
$10,250,000
8. Lincoln Riley, USC
$10,040,000
9. Mike Norvell, Florida State
$10,000,000* *Norvell will give back $4,500,000 of his 2025 salary to Florida State. No other years of his contract are impacted.
10. Bill Belichick, North Carolina
$10,000,000
11. Brian Kelly, LSU
$9,500,000
12. Matt Rhule, Nebraska
$9,000,000
13. Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss
$9,000,000
14. Josh Heupel, Tennessee
$9,000,000
15. Mark Stoops, Kentucky
$9,000,000
16. Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri
$9,000,000
17. Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame
$9,000,000
18. Brent Venables, Oklahoma
$8,600,000
19. James Franklin, Penn State
$8,500,000
20. Shane Beamer, South Carolina
$8,150,000
21. Mario Cristobal, Miami (FL)
$8,000,000
22. Curt Cignetti, Indiana
$8,000,000
23. Jedd Fisch, Washington
$7,750,000
24. Luke Fickell, Wisconsin
$7,700,000
25. Billy Napier, Florida
$7,400,000
26. Jonathan Smith, Michigan State
$7,250,000
27. Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State
$7,062,500
28. Kirk Ferentz, Iowa
$7,000,000
29. Mike Elko, Texas A&M
$7,000,000
30. Kyle Whittingham, Utah
$6,925,000
31. Greg Schiano, Rutgers
$6,850,000
32. P.J. Fleck, Minnesota
$6,800,000
33. Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh
$6,700,000
34. Sam Pittman, Arkansas
$6,550,000
35. Hugh Freeze, Auburn
$6,500,000
36. Bret Bielema, Illinois
$6,300,000
37. Lance Leipold, Kansas
$6,150,000
38. Mike Locksley, Maryland
$6,100,000
39. Barry Odom, Purdue
$6,000,000
40. Sherrone Moore, Michigan
$6,000,000
41. Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State
$5,800,000
42. Dave Doeren, NC State
$5,625,000
43. Chris Klieman, Kansas State
$5,500,000
44. Jeff Brohm, Louisville
$5,200,000
45. Bill O'Brien, Boston College
$5,000,000
46. Sonny Dykes, TCU
$5,000,000
47. Scott Frost, UCF
$5,000,000*
*Details of Frost’s contract with UCF have yet to be revealed. The $5m referenced is the amount he was due in the final year of his Nebraska contract.
48. Justin Wilcox, California
$4,800,000
49. Jeff Lebby, Mississippi State
$4,510,000
50. Dave Aranda, Baylor
$4,500,000
51. Willie Fritz, Houston
$4,500,000
52. Tony Elliott, Virginia
$4,400,000
53. Joey McGuire, Texas Tech
$4,300,000
54. Matt Campbell, Iowa State
$4,000,000
55. Jamey Chadwell, Liberty
$4,000,000
56. Brent Pry, Virginia Tech
$4,000,000
57. Manny Diaz, Duke
$4,000,000
58. Scott Satterfield, Cincinnati
$3,700,000
59. Rhett Lashlee, SMU
$3,500,000*
*Received an undisclosed pay raise either during or following the 2024 season. The amount referenced is what they would have been paid in 2025 prior to that undisclosed raise.
60. Fran Brown, Syracuse
$3,500,000
61. Dan Mullen, UNLV
$3,500,000
62. Rich Rodriguez, West Virginia
$3,500,000
63. Clark Lea, Vanderbilt
$3,051,881
64. Kalani Sitake, BYU
$3,000,000
65. DeShaun Foster, UCLA
$3,000,000
66. Jon Sumrall, Tulane
$3,000,000
67. Brent Key, Georgia Tech
$2,800,000*
*Received an undisclosed pay raise either during or following the 2024 season. The amount referenced is what they would have been paid in 2025 prior to that undisclosed raise.
68. Jeff Traylor, UTSA
$2,800,000
69. Alex Golesh, South Florida
$2,500,000
70. Jake Dickert, Wake Forest
$2,500,000
71. Ryan Silverfield, Memphis
$2,450,000
72. Brent Brennan, Arizona
$2,400,000
73. Jeff Monken, Army
$2,350,000
74. Trent Bray, Oregon State
$2,000,000
75. Bronco Mendenhall, Utah State
$2,000,000
76. G.J. Kinne, Texas State
$2,000,000
77. Jay Norvell, Colorado State
$1,900,000
78. Sean Lewis, San Diego State
$1,853,100
79. Brian Newberry, Navy
$1,800,000
80. Troy Calhoun, Air Force
$1,700,000
81. Jim Mora Jr., UConn
$1,700,000
82. Jimmy Rogers, Washington State
$1,570,000
83. Ken Niumatalolo, San Jose State
$1,500,000
84. Trent Dilfer, UAB
$1,300,000
85. Joe Harasymiak, UMass
$1,300,000
86. Blake Harrell, East Carolina
$1,300,000
87. Phil Longo, Sam Houston
$1,250,000*
*Details of Phil Longo’s contract with Sam Houston have yet to be revealed. The $1.25m referenced is the value of his final season as offensive coordinator at Wisconsin.
88. Eric Morris, North Texas
$1,200,000
89. Tre Lamb, Tulsa
$1,200,000
90. Jason Eck, New Mexico
$1,150,000
91. Spencer Danielson, Boise State
$1,100,000
92. Matt Entz, Fresno State
$1,100,000
93. Jason Candle, Toledo
$1,100,000
94. Jay Sawvel, Wyoming
$1,100,000
95. Jeff Choate, Nevada
$1,100,000
96. Dowell Loggains, Appalachian State
$1,000,000
97. Tim Beck, Coastal Carolina
$1,000,000
98. Zach Kittley, Florida Atlantic
$1,000,000
99. Charles Kelly, Jacksonville State
$1,000,000
100. Tony Gibson, Marshall
$1,000,000
101. Derek Mason, Middle Tennessee
$1,000,000
102. Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech
$1,000,000
103. Charles Huff, Southern Miss
$950,000
104. Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky
$927,000
105. Tim Albin, Charlotte
$900,000
106. Gerad Parker, Troy
$900,000
107. Dell McGee, Georgia State
$853,000
108. Brian Smith, Ohio
$850,000
109. Lance Taylor, Western Michigan
$850,000
110. Clay Helton, Georgia Southern
$850,000
111. Chuck Martin, Miami (OH)
$850,000
112. Butch Jones, Arkansas State
$825,000
113. Major Applewhite, South Alabama
$825,000
114. Scotty Walden, UTEP
$800,000
115. Ricky Rhane, Old Dominion
$775,000
116. Michael Desormeaux, Louisiana
$755,000*
*Received an undisclosed pay raise either during or following the 2024 season. The amount referenced is what they would have been paid in 2025 prior to that undisclosed raise.
117. Willie Simmons, FIU
$750,000
118. Jerry Mack, Kennesaw State
$750,000
119. Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois
$708,086
120. Timmy Chang, Hawaii
$700,008
121. Matt Drinkall, Central Michigan
$640,000
122. K.C. Keeler, Temple
$625,000*
123. Tony Sanchez, New Mexico State
$625,000
124. Joe Moorhead, Akron
$620,000
125. Mike Uremovich, Ball State
$600,000
126. Eddie George, Bowling Green
$600,000
127. Chris Creighton, Eastern Michigan
$585,000
128. Bob Chesney, James Madison
$550,000
129. Ryan Carty, Delaware
$536,000
130. Pete Lembo, Buffalo $500,000*
*Received an undisclosed pay raise either during or following the 2024 season. The amount referenced is what they would have been paid in 2025 prior to that undisclosed raise.
131. Bryant Vincent, UL-Monroe
$475,000
132. Ryan Beard, Missouri State
$450,000
133. David Braun, Northwestern
Unknown (it is not mandatory for private universities to reveal contract details of their staff)
134. Scott Abell, Rice
Unknown (it is not mandatory for private universities to reveal contract details of their staff)
135. Frank Reich, Stanford
Unknown (it is not mandatory for private universities to reveal contract details of their staff)
136. Tbd, Kent State
Unknown (Kent State currently doesn’t have a head coach in place with Kenni Burns on “administrative leave” and a replacement yet to be named)