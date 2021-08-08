GREENSBORO, NC - One of the top linemen in the state of North Carolina for the class of 2023 is 6-foot-5, 303-pounder Jamaal Jarrett. The Greensboro, NC, native recently transferred to Grimsley High School from city rival Ben Smith High School.

THI was on hand for the first day of high school football practice here in North Carolina and spoke to Jarrett about the move, the Tar Heels, and his recruitment: