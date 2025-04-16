Missouri LB Mikai Gbayor Pledges to UNC

North Carolina has earned its first transfer portal commitment of the spring window, as Missouri linebacker Mikai Gbayor has pledged to the Tar Heels.

Gbayor, who spent his first three seasons in Nebraska, transferred to Missouri in the winter window, and went through spring practice with the Tigers before re-entering the portal last week.

In 2024 with the Cornhuskers, Gbayor recorded 49 tackles six tackles-for-loss, and one sack across 11 starts in 12 games.

For his career, the 6-foot-2, 230 pound linebacker appeared in 25 games in Lincoln, tallying 73 tackles, nine tackles-for-loss, and 1.5 sacks.

Out of Irvington, NJ, Gbayor was a 3-star recruit in the class of 2021, and rated as the11th-best prospect in the state.