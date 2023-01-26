2024 OT Desmond Jackson Commits To UNC
Desmond Jackson, a 6-foot-5, 290-pound class of 2024 offensive tackle who attends West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, NC, has announced he will play football at North Carolina.
Jackson was at UNC last weekend and the experience helped cement his opinion about playing for the Tar Heels. He has quickly gotten to know new offensive line coach Randy Clements, and establisher a greater relationship last weekend was key in him making this decision.
“I think he’s a great coach who will do a great job with transitioning the OL to his coaching style,” Jackson told THI. “He seems like a good guy all around.”
As for what Jackson took away from having extended time with Clements that played a role in his decision, he said Clements can simply make him better.
“I was able to get his insight on how he would coach me and the things he sees in my game,” Jackson said.
Among Jackson’s other offers are from Louisville, NC State, Georgia Tech, ECU, App State and others.
He is the second member of UNC’s class of 2024, joining Georgia LB Evan Bennett, who committed to Carolina earlier this week.
Deana's Take:
"Jackson is a huge in-state pickup for the Tar Heels. He was a consistent visitor all through the fall attending numerous games. He really bonded with new OL Coach Clements."