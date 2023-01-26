Desmond Jackson, a 6-foot-5, 290-pound class of 2024 offensive tackle who attends West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, NC, has announced he will play football at North Carolina.

Jackson was at UNC last weekend and the experience helped cement his opinion about playing for the Tar Heels. He has quickly gotten to know new offensive line coach Randy Clements, and establisher a greater relationship last weekend was key in him making this decision.

“I think he’s a great coach who will do a great job with transitioning the OL to his coaching style,” Jackson told THI. “He seems like a good guy all around.”