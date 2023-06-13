News More News
2024 TE Duff 'Loved' Being Around Nesbit, Browns

Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
Class of 2024 tight end Korey Duff, Jr. was one of many recruits that took official visits to North Carolina on the weekend of June 9. The 6-foot-5, 207-pounder from St. Anthony's School in Melville, NY, has been to Chapel Hill several times during his recruitment process.

He helped the Friars to an 11-1 record and finished with nearly 1,000 receiving yards with 12 touchdowns,

Duff has offers from Boston College, Connecticut, Duke, Georgia Tech, Maryland, Miami, Pitt, Purdue, Rutgers, Syracuse, Temple, Texas, Texas A&M, UCF, Vanderbilt, and West Virginia among others.

THI caught up with Duff to get his thoughts after the visit to North Carolina.

