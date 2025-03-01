Fiery Davis Timeout Sparked Carolina's First-Half Close

CHAPEL HILL - Miami guard Divine Ugochukwu converted just one of his four field goal attempts in the Hurricanes’ 92-73 loss to North Carolina. Yet, it was perhaps the most important basket for the Tar Heels inside the Smith Center on Saturday.

Ugochukwu connected on a 3-point attempt from the corner with 7:16 remaining in the first half, cutting the UNC lead to four at 31-27 and forcing Hubert Davis to take a timeout.

Davis, who had just witnessed the Tar Heels’ advantage more than cut in half, used the self-imposed break in action to express his displeasure with his team’s performance. The fourth-year head coach was visibly frustrated in the huddle, yelling so frequently that he worked up a sweat, wiping it away akin to a boxer in a title fight.

“I just didn’t think the discipline and details, things that we talk about that have to be there consistently, was happening in that stretch in regards to taking care of the basketball, boxing out, rebounding, getting through screens, talking on defense, contesting shots, defending without fouling,” said Davis. “I wanted to take a timeout to communicate that to them.”

Davis has often used timeouts to send his team a message, but typically under different circumstances, with them in a hole and in danger of falling too far behind.

But, according to junior guard Seth Trimble, the animated message was not only necessary, but came at the right time.

“[It was] a lot of yelling, pretty much telling us to wake up. A harsh, but needed message,” said Trimble. “That was really it, telling us to wake up, do what we need to do, and just get to playing Carolina basketball… We needed it and I’m glad he did [it] and we responded right away.”