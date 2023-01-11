The North Carolina coaching staff can now focus solely on the class of 2024 recruiting class now that the early signing day has come for the class of 2023 in December. The Tar Heels signed twenty players and was ranked at No. 25 in the latest Rivals recruiting rankings. The team also has picked up eight portal transfers and might event take more.

Recruiting is fluid so this list will most likely expand as the evaluation processes start to take place into the spring season. Here is a listing of the current class of 2024 prospects that the Tar Heel staff has offered here.

THI will take a closer look at the Tar Heels' top defensive targets in the class of 2024.