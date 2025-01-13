THI Podcast: Mid-Season Deep Dive With David Sisk & AJ

Seventeen games into North Carolina’s basketball season, and after three consecutive wins by the Tar Heels, makes this the perfect time for a deep mid-season discussion about Hubert Davis’ team.

Many of our website premium subscribers, readers, and viewers have been asking for a David Sick podcast, and here it is, as Davis and AJ go -in-depth about Ian Jackson, Drake Powell, Jalen Washington, Seth Trimble, Elliot Cadeau, mixing and matching lineups, Carolina’s work on both ends of the floor, and the upside for the Tar Heels.

Any Carolina basketball fan will want to check out all 90 minutes.

And also a reminder, we are pushing for 20,000 subscribers to our YouTube channel, and if we do so by February 28, someone who subscribes from starting last Thursday to the 28th next month will win TWO FREE YEARS of THI.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.