Cadeau's Recent Late-Game Efforts Surging His Confidence

RALEIGH - With North Carolina staring down an 8-7 start, including a potential 1-2 record in ACC play, sophomore guard Elliot Cadeau resurrected the Tar Heels’ hopes.

A 4-point play and defensive stand by Cadeau against Notre Dame inside Purcell Pavilion on January 4 returned UNC to the win column and, more importantly, brought forth confidence.

“It was huge for his confidence moving forward, especially,” junior big man Jalen Washington that afternoon in South bend, IN. “He’s a great player and for him to be able to step up and make the big plays is good for our team.”

In an 82-67 win over SMU just three days later, Cadeau scored the first 5 points of the game, draining a 3-point attempt and recording a steal en route to a breakaway layup.

And, as UNC entered the Lenovo Center in Raleigh for a matchup with NC State on Saturday, his confidence was still present and on full display.

The 6-foot-1 guard handed out 11 assists in the 63-61 win, becoming the first Tar Heel since Theo Pinson during the 2017-2018 campaign to have multiple games with at least 10 assists in the same season.

He assisted on seven of North Carolina’s first 15 baskets and outperformed the Wolfpack as a team, as NC State finished with just seven assists.

The most important dime came when UNC needed it most, as Cadeau turned a broken down play into a wide open game-winning dunk for Washington with 24 seconds remaining.

“Elliot, he has elite vision so I mean he can see things that normal players can’t see. He can get the ball to them as well,” said head coach Hubert Davis. “To be able to find him where Washington had to take only one step and dunk it, that’s exactly what we wanted.”

Cadeau ranks 14th in the country and second in the ACC with 103 assists on the season and is the first UNC player with three games of 10 or more assists in a career since Kendall Marshall from 2010-2012.