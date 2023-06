Class of 2024 standout Keenan Jackson committed to North Carolina Thursday. The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder out of Weddington (NC) High School became the first wide receiver commit for Mack Brown and Lonnie Galloway.

Jackson picked the Tar Heels over Appalachian State, Duke, Maryland, NC State, and Virginia Tech.

Last season, he played at Cuthbertson High School where he had 50 receptions for 582 yards with 7 touchdowns. He is also a track and field standout.