Daily Drop: Are Will Wade's comments genuine? Great for the rivalry?

New NC State Basketball Coach Will Wade recently had some interesting, and quite critical, comments about the use of Wolfpack forward Ven-Allen Lubin at his previous schools, notably North Carolina.

Lubin spent last season with the Tar Heels before transferring to State. And in this Daily Drop, we discuss the comments if they are genuine, have merit, and more. Your thoughts are welcomed.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

