Football SnapShot: Offensive Lineman Chad Lindberg

Chad Lindberg, Gr, OL

6-foot-6, 315 pounds

Austin Blaske and Chad Lindberg have been reunited in Chapel Hill, as the former Georgia Bulldogs and fellow offensive linemen are now important parts of North Carolina’s guys in the trenches.

They both have national championship rings earned while Bulldogs, and then they both left the program. Blaske was first and found a home at UNC starting at center last season for the Tar Heels. Lindberg played mostly on the left side at Rice logging 377 snaps at left guard, and 245 at left tackle.

After one season in Houston, Lindberg was on the move again and landed in Chapel Hill.

Like Blaske, he played little at UGA, logging 139 snaps in three seasons. At Rice, however, he was a starter and did well. In fact, former Owls Coach Mike Bloomgren, who was fired last November, called his offensive line last season “the best group we’ve ever had” and specified the addition of Lindberg being so important.

“He has shored up things there,” he also said.

Because Rice also had experience back on the o-line, Lindberg didn’t start right away, but early in the opener he made a statement by dominating and earning the job for the remainder of the campaign.

“It’s not coincidence Chad went in there and played at a high level,” Bloomgren said.

It wasn’t. His experience, size, and other skillsets worked well in the American Conference and Rice was glad to have him. Now, however, he’s in Chapel Hill with a huge opportunity before him.

As we are doing all spring and summer, here is a dive into Lindberg’s numbers:





2024 Stats:

*11 games, 642 snaps (377 left tackle, 245 left guard, 17 right guard, 2 left tackle), 432 pass blocking snaps, 1 sack allowed, 5 QB hits allowed, 8 hurries allowed, and a 95.9 efficiency.

Career Stats:

*29 games, 781 snaps, 471 pass blocking snaps, 1 sack allowed, 5 QB hits allowed, 8 hurries allowed, 96.2 efficiency





2025 Outlook:

Lindberg is one of many offensive linemen to transfer into Carolina. The competition will be exactly what Belichick wants, and with plenty of older guys who gave up starting roles at other programs for one more go at the P4 level, some will win out. Perhaps Lindberg will be one of those players.