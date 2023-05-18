News More News
premium-icon
ago football Edit

2025 ATH Rowe Pumped About Getting UNC Offer

Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@NCPreps
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

********************************************************************************

Wanna be a UNC Tar Heels insider? You can for just $8.33 a month

********************************************************************************

Class of 2025 athlete Justin Rowe was offered by the North Carolina coaching staff on Tuesday. The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder out of the Asheville (NC) School has been a recruiting target on the rise for many schools.

Rowe also has offers from Appalachian State, Boston College, Charlotte, Duke, East Carolina, Michigan, Missouri, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

As a sophomore wide receiver/defensive back for the Blues, he caught 20 passes for 286 yards with 4 touchdowns and had 24 tackles on defense.

THI caught up with Rowe after receiving the offer from the Tar Heels to get his latest thoughts.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}