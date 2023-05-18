Class of 2025 athlete Justin Rowe was offered by the North Carolina coaching staff on Tuesday. The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder out of the Asheville (NC) School has been a recruiting target on the rise for many schools.

Rowe also has offers from Appalachian State, Boston College, Charlotte, Duke, East Carolina, Michigan, Missouri, SMU, Syracuse, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

As a sophomore wide receiver/defensive back for the Blues, he caught 20 passes for 286 yards with 4 touchdowns and had 24 tackles on defense.

THI caught up with Rowe after receiving the offer from the Tar Heels to get his latest thoughts.