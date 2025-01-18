Washington DB Thaddeus Dixon Transfers to North Carolina

North Carolina has added its 18th player via the transfer portal this offseason, this time in the form of Washington defensive back Thaddeus Dixon.

Dixon comes to Chapel Hill following two seasons at Long Beach City College and two seasons in Seattle with the Huskies.

The Los Angeles native tallied 43 total tackles, two tackles-for-loss, one forced fumble, and an interception across 13 games in the 2024 season. Across his two campaigns at Washington, Dixon recorded 69 total tackles, three tackles-for-loss, two interceptions, and 18 pass deflections across 27 games.

At 6-foot-1 and 186 pounds, Dixon earned a PFF grade of 78.2, including and 80.9 grade in coverage in 2024.

He joins Minnesota transfer Coleman Bryson, East Carolina transfer Gavin Gibson, and fellow Washington transfer Peyton Waters as secondary additions through the portal for the Tar Heels.



