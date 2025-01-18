How It Happened: Tar Heels Fall to Cardinal 72-71

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina returned to its old ways Saturday, as the Tar Heels led Stanford by 5 points with 4:23 remaining, but failed to close the deal falling 72-71 at the Smith Center.

Much like what happened late in losses to Kansas, Michigan State, Florida, and Louisville, the Tar Heels couldn’t do right on either end of the court, and this time were outscored 11-5 to finish off the game.

And to make matters, it took a former Duke player to deliver the knockout blow. Jaylen Blakes, who transferred from the Blue Devils to Stanford last spring, scored the game-winner over UNC’s best defensive player, Seth Trimble, with 1.5 seconds remaining. Blakes finished with 20 points tying his career high.

In addition, the loss wasted an afternoon in which the Heels held ACC leading scorer Maxime Raynaud to just one made field goal over the final 15:04, though he did finish with 25 points.

RJ David led UNC with 19 points and 5 assists, Ven-Allen Lubin added 13 points, and Elliot Cadeau had 12 points and 5 assists.

UNC dropped to 12-7 overall and 5-2 in the ACC while the Cardinal improved to 12-6 and 4-3.

Here is How It Happened: