How It Happened: Tar Heels Fall to Cardinal 72-71

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina returned to its old ways Saturday, as the Tar Heels led Stanford by 5 points with 4:23 remaining, but failed to close the deal falling 72-71 at the Smith Center.
Much like what happened late in losses to Kansas, Michigan State, Florida, and Louisville, the Tar Heels couldn’t do right on either end of the court, and this time were outscored 11-5 to finish off the game.
And to make matters, it took a former Duke player to deliver the knockout blow. Jaylen Blakes, who transferred from the Blue Devils to Stanford last spring, scored the game-winner over UNC’s best defensive player, Seth Trimble, with 1.5 seconds remaining. Blakes finished with 20 points tying his career high.
In addition, the loss wasted an afternoon in which the Heels held ACC leading scorer Maxime Raynaud to just one made field goal over the final 15:04, though he did finish with 25 points.
RJ David led UNC with 19 points and 5 assists, Ven-Allen Lubin added 13 points, and Elliot Cadeau had 12 points and 5 assists.
UNC dropped to 12-7 overall and 5-2 in the ACC while the Cardinal improved to 12-6 and 4-3.
Here is How It Happened:
1st Half
TV TO – UNC 7, Stanford 7 with 15:49 left in the half
UNC 3-6 FGs (1-2 from 3)
Stan 3-7 FGs (1-3 from 3)
Rebs – UNC 4-3
Raynaud 1-2 FGs
JWash 1-3 FGs
Notes: Solid crowd but energetic. Carolina doubled Raynaud the first time he got it but not the other times.
TV TO – UNC 15, Stanford 12 with 12:30 left in the half
*Stanford timeout, officials made it the media timeout
That segment: UNC 8-5
Notes: The Tar Heels had an 8-2 spurt started by a nice 3-footer by Ven-Allen Lubin over Raynaud followed by Seth Trimble’s first 3-pointer since returning from a concussion and then a pull-up 3 in transition by RJ Davis giving the Heels a 15-12 lead. p
TV TO – UNC 24, Stanford 19 with 7:21 left in the half
That segment: UNC 9-7
UNC 9-18 FG (3-6 from 3)
Stan 7-17 FG (2-7 from 3)
Rebs – Stan 10-9
Assists – UNC 7-2
RJ – 5 pts, 4 assists
TV TO – UNC 30, Stanford 27 with 3:15 left in the half
That segment: Stanford 8-6
UNC 11-23 FGs (3-9 from 3)
Stan – 10-24 (4-10 from 3)
Rebs – 13-13 (Stanb OR 2-1)
2nd chance pts – Stan 4-3
Pts in paint – UNC 10-8
Fast break pts – UNC 4-2
Bench pts – UNC 8-1
RJ – 7 pts, 5 assists
JWash 6 pts, 3 rebs
Last Segment:
*Stanford 8-6
The Tar Heels struggled all half dealing with Raynaud, who attempts the most threes on Stanford’s team but also can score everywhere on the floor. He did that, especially later in the half. A nice runner off the glass by David gave UNC the halftime lead.
2nd Half
TV TO – UNC 44, Stanford 41 with 15:31 left
That segment: UNC 8-6
UNC 15-34 FGs (4-12 from 3)
Stan 16-39 FGs (5-14 from 3)
Rebs – Stan 23-18 (6-2 OR)
2nd chance pts – Stan 8-5
Fast break pts – UNC 8-4
Pts in paint – UNC 16-14
RJ – 12 pts, 5 assists
Notes: UNC has 18 pts and 8 rebounds from Lubin and JWash
TV TO – Stanford 50, UNC 49 with 11:56 left
That segment: Stanford 9-5
UNC 17-40 FGs (4-12 from 3)
Stan 20-44 FG (6-16 from 3)
Rebs – Stan 26-20 (6-3 OR)
Assists – 11-11
TOs – Stan 8-2
Pts off TOs – UNC 8-5
Notes: The Heels have missed some opportunities, including one on the break when Trimble passed to Washington who wasn’t sure what to do with the ball. Maybe he got it too close to the goal. An alley oop would have made sense. Then Lubin had a shot blocked by Raynaud inexplicably trying to score around him that led to a Cardinal 3.
TV TO – Stanford 57, UNC 56 with 8:35 left
*Stanford 30-second timeout the refs make the media timeout
That segment: 7-7
UNC 20-45 FGs (5-15 from 3)
Stan 22-48 FGs (6-17 from 3)
Rebs – Stan 28-22
*Ian Jackson’s first FG comes at 9:04
*RJ 15 pts, 5 assists
Lubin 11 pts, 4 rebs
Notes: Carolina is 7-for-16 this half from the floor and Stanford is 10-for-20. The Heels aren’t guarding as well as they need to, especially a drive on Stanford’s last possession.
TV TO – UNC 66, Stanford 63 with 3:06 left
That segment: UNC 10-6
*Davis has UNC’s last 4 points
*Cadeau has 4 of UNC’s last 10 pts
*Raynaud has not scored since a FT with 11:04 left and has not hit a FG since 15:01 left
Last segment:
*Stanford 9-5
UNC led 66-61 and the Cardinal closed the game on an 11-5 run
How this segment happened:
*Cadeau drives and draws foul on Raynaud – FTs – 1-2 – 67-63
*2:22 left Raynaud’s first FG since 15:04 – he had missed 6 straight – it’s not UNC 67, Stanford 66
*Agarwal bucket makes it 68-67 Stanford with 1:45 left
*Trimble drive – 69-68
*Raynaud missed 3 and the tie-up went to UNC
*RJ missed a 3, Stanford gets the ball as Trimble knocked it out of bounds.
*Powell in at 42 seconds – went out at 9:37
*Blakes FTs – 2-2 – Stanford 70-69
*Trimble drives and draws foul on Young – FTs – (7.7 seconds left) – Makes the first (70-70 game) – makes the second – 71-70 UNC – Stanford calls timeout
*Blakes drives and hits jumper over Trimble giving Stanford 72-71 lead with .9 left – Refs looking at the clock. Might add a little more.
*1.5 on the game clock, UNC must go the length of the court, turnover.