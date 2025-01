CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 72-71 loss to Stanford on Saturday afternoon in the Smith Center.

Carolina led by as many as five in the second half before Stanford's Jaylen Blakes hit a go-ahead jumper with 1.5 seconds remaining to give the Cardinal the win.

UNC is now 12-7 overall and 5-2 in the ACC while the Cardinal improved to 12-6 and 4-3.