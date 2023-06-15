THI caught up with Baker to get his thoughts on the offer and all things UNC.

Baker, who played at Walkertown (NC) High School last year, completed 118 of 201 passes for 1,823 yards with 20 touchdowns for the Wolfpack.

He was offered by the UNC staff in April and he attended the North Carolina prospect camp last week and did very well. He also has offers from Appalachian State, Boston College, Duke, Louisville, Maryland, NC State, Penn State, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest.

Class of 2025 quarterback Bryce Baker is one of the top signal-callers in the state of North Carolina. The 6-foot-2, 184-pounder from East Forsyth High School in Kernersville, NC, has been in the middle of the summer camp sessions.

THI: What are your thoughts on receiving an offer to North Carolina?

BAKER: “I was bless with the offer when Coach Lindsay and Coach Galloway watched my throwing session at my school. I am more than thankful and give all the glory to God. I love the program and want to continue to learn more about the development and culture at UNC.”

THI: What are some things you like about UNC?

BAKER: “I love how genuine the love feels there.”

THI: What do you like about their offensive style?

BAKER: “This will be one of my biggest evaluations on UNC. I want to see how effective the passing concepts are and how the quarterback processes each read. This is what me and Coach Lindsay discuss however I want to see the translation to the field.”

THI: Does having quarterbacks like Sam Howell and Drake Maye in the program make UNC attractive?

BAKER: “The history of quarterbacks going to the league is definitely attractive.”

THI: What is your opinion of Coach Mack Brown?

BAKER: “Coach Brown is super humble and has genuine love for what he does and the process it takes to go where he wants to go. This is admirable and things I love about coach. Coach says he’s straight forward and explains. It’s evident proof how he is, as we met. I love who coach Brown is and how he coaches.”

THI: What other schools are recruiting hard?

BAKER: “The in-state schools are recruiting me the hardest right now.”

THI: Where does UNC stand in your recruitment?

BAKER: “I’m highly considering UNC.”



