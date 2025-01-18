Troy OL Daniel King Transferring to UNC

Bill Belichick and the North Carolina coaching staff have continued their success in the transfer portal, as Troy offensive lineman Daniel King became the second commitment on the day and 19th overall for the Tar Heels.

King appeared in 12 games for the Trojans during the 2024 season, logging 789 snaps, which were split between right guard (360) and right tackle (429). He earned All-Sun Belt Second Team honors in both 2023 and 2024.

The 6-foot-5, 340 pound lineman spent three seasons at Troy, recording 2,642 snaps in 40 games.

Prior to his time with the Trojans, he spent one season at Georgia Military College.

King becomes the fifth offensive lineman to enter Chapel Hill via the transfer portal, joining Christo Kelly (Holy Cross), Miles McVay (Alabama), William Boone (Prairie View A&M), and Chad Lindberg (Rice).