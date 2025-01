CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina lost to Stanford, 72-71, on Saturday afternoon in the Smith Center.

RJ Davis led UNC with 19 points while Ven-Allen Lubin chipped in with 13. Elliot Cadeau finished third on the team in scoring with 12.

The defeat drops Carolina to 12-7 overall and 5-2 in ACC play. Stanford improved to 12-6 and 4-3.

Here, Jacob and AJ talk 3 things from the loss, including how it happened, what this means, and more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner