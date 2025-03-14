2026 OT Hayden Ainsworth 'Working On' OV to UNC

Following a scholarship offer from the Tar Heels on March 5, Ainsworth spoke with THI about Coach Belichick, what he's looking for in a program, and where North Carolina stands in his recruitment.

Friend spent the 2023 season at Mississippi State, where his relationship with Ainsworth began. Now, as the 4-star prospect prepares for his senior season, UNC is firmly in the mix and could find itself as one of the few programs to earn an official visit.

Three months ago, playing for North Carolina may not have been an option for 2026 offensive tackle Hayden Ainsworth . Hailing from Biloxi, MS, his recruitment changed when the Tar Heels hired Will Friend as the program's offensive line coach.

Q: What were your initial thoughts on receiving an offer from UNC?

AINSWORTH: "Man, it [was] amazing. The coaching staff there is incredible and I’ve had previous ties to Coach Friend and his philosophy from his time at Miss. State. You have the GOAT as your head coach and a great environment, it means a lot having the ability to possibly play there."

Q: You mentioned already having previous ties with Coach Friend. What has your relationship been like?

AINSWORTH: "[It's] been good. It wasn’t super strong at the beginning but coaches at my school are friends with him and that means a lot that people around here know him and he knows them. Had a good talk when I was up there and hope to continue that bond when I get a chance to get back up there."

Q: When it comes to your recruitment, what are you looking for in a school/program?

AINSWORTH: "I look heavily at relationships and development. I want to love the guys iIm around and have a coach that’s a great mentor while also getting me prepared to get the next level. I would love to have a coach who values making me the best man on and off the field whether that be through faith or football. I want a campus that values me and makes me feel at home."

Q: And when it comes to UNC, do you feel as if they check off those boxes for you?

AINSWORTH: "Yes sir. In the short time I spent up there I’m still able to keep and touch and watching the progression of practices and the environment, I definitely see it as a place that can fit those roles. The way they led practice and how the work through drills with Oline and team to meetings, development wise I fully see it. From a relationship standpoint, they all looked like they wanted to be there, it wasn’t a we are just there [atmosphere]. It seemed like a great bond between all the guys."

Q: I know you’ve set some official visits already. Could UNC find itself as one of the schools you take an official visit to and do you have a timeline for making a decision?

AINSWORTH: "Yes sir. I'm working on trying to get an OV up there for sure. And for a timeline more than likely dwindle down my schools pretty soon and I’ll look to commit before football starts come August."