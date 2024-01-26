Four of No. 3 North Carolina’s next six games are on the road, with the two home dates versus Duke and Clemson tucked into the stretch. So, this might be UNC’s toughest ACC part of the season, and it begins Saturday in Tallahassee versus surging Florida State.

Carolina takes a nine-game win streak into the Tucker Center, and overall is 16-3 and 8-0. UNC is the only Power 5 team without a loss in a true road game this year, as the Tar Heels are 4-0 in true road games in ACC Play.

The Seminoles are 12-7 overall, 6-2 in ACC, and have won six of their last seven contests, all of which have been in league play.

The game tips at 2 PM and will air on ESPN.

Here are 3 Keys for UNC to defeat Florida State, but before that, here are some noteworthy FSU stats: