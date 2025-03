BLACKSBURG, Va. - North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis met with the media following his team’s 91-59 win over Virginia Tech on Tuesday night inside Cassell Coliseum.

Ian Jackson tallied a game-high 19 points, four other Tar Heels scored in double figures, and Ven-Allen Lubin recorded a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

UNC moves to 20-11 overall and 13-6 in conference play.