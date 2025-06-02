Class of 2026 OL Eli Rickell Commits to North Carolina

Eli Rickell, a class of 2026 offensive lineman who was in Chapel Hill this past weekend for his official visit, has committed to play football at North Carolina, he announced on social media Monday afternoon.
Rickell, who is 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, attends Weslyan High School in Norcross, GA. He was recently offered by UNC on May 23 and, with his mother a UNC alum, didn’t take long for Rickell to know where he will play in college.
“My mom had a great experience there, so I am really excited to see what makes it so special," Rickell told Tar Heel Illustrated.
As for how Bill Belichick and his staff view Rickell helping once he arrives at Carolina, he says playing in the interior of the offensive line is most likely.
"They see me as a guy who could snap or play guard,” Rickell said. “They love my physicality and think I am a high IQ player."
Among Rickell’s other options are Army and Navy, both programs he has expressed interest. But now he is a future Tar Heel and gearing up for his senior season in high school.
"Going into my senior season, my biggest focuses have been putting on weight while gaining explosiveness,” Rickell said. “I have had a lot of success putting on weight and I feel more powerful than I have ever been. I'm excited to keep growing my knowledge of the game and to continue improving my technique.
“Another opportunity that I am excited about is being a leader for the other guys. I am the only returning starting lineman so I am excited to see my teammates develop and I am ready to help them grow into the best versions of themselves."
He is the 17th member of UNC’s class of 2026.