Class of 2026 OL Eli Rickell Commits to North Carolina

Eli Rickell, a class of 2026 offensive lineman who was in Chapel Hill this past weekend for his official visit, has committed to play football at North Carolina, he announced on social media Monday afternoon.

Rickell, who is 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds, attends Weslyan High School in Norcross, GA. He was recently offered by UNC on May 23 and, with his mother a UNC alum, didn’t take long for Rickell to know where he will play in college.

“My mom had a great experience there, so I am really excited to see what makes it so special," Rickell told Tar Heel Illustrated.

As for how Bill Belichick and his staff view Rickell helping once he arrives at Carolina, he says playing in the interior of the offensive line is most likely.

"They see me as a guy who could snap or play guard,” Rickell said. “They love my physicality and think I am a high IQ player."