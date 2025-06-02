The Worst 6 Losses of the Hubert Davis Era

Four years into the Hubert Davis era at North Carolina, he has amassed a 101-45 overall record, including 56-24 in ACC play, and 8-3 in NCAA Tournament games.

We have also listed the ten best wins under Davis, so to be fair and balanced, we now look at the six worst losses of his four-season tenure.

This is a subjective list so there are no right or wrong lists, and for that we’d like everyone’s take on what games to add and what to remove.

Kansas 72, UNC 69

April 4, 2022

In the National Championship game in New Orleans, UNC led by 15 points at halftime and appeared primed to notch the most improbable national title in program history.

Alabama 89, UNC 87

March 28, 2024

In the Sweet 16 in Los Angeles, Carolian took a 54-46 lead at halftime but Bama overtook the Heels at 13:56. The Heels, who were the No. 1 seed in the West Region, surged ahead building a 68-62 lead before the Crimson Tide moved ahead 82-77 on a 20-9 run.

Kentucky 98, UNC 69

Dec. 18, 2021

At the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas, a national television audience saw the Tar Heels wear black uniforms for only the second time in program history and it certainly didn’t help the Heels.

Pitt 65, UNC 64

Feb. 4, 2023

At the Smith Center, fighting to get off the NCAA Tournament fence, the Tar Heels couldn’t afford to lose at home to Pittsburgh, but that’s exactly what happened.

UNC led by 6 points midway through the first half before Pitt went on a 10-0 run. The game wobbled back and forth the rest of the way. But the Tar Heels didn’t score from the field over the final 3:49 and allowed a pair of Pitt free throws with 3 seconds remaining to win the game.

Virginia 68, UNC 59

March 9, 2023

In the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, NC,

Because of losses like the one at home to Pitt as noted above, UNC entered its game against UVA in the ACC Tournament needing to win. Period. It was a must-win if the Heels were to have a chance at making the big dance.

NC State 84, UNC 76

March 16, 2024

In the ACC Tournament Championship Game in Washington, DC, Carolina took on an NC State club playing its fifth game in five consecutive days with a league title on the line.

State hadn’t won it in 40 years but UNC hadn’t won it since 2016 and just three times since 1998.

The Tar Heels got within a possession of the Wolfpack numerous times in the second half but couldn’t get over the hump and lost a game it had no business losing.