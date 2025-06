The last North Carolina basketball team to produce an eventual NBA all-star was the 1997-98 club that had Antawn Jamison and Vince Carter. Jamison made the all-star team twice and Carter became a Hall of Famer.

So, in today’s Daily Drop, we discuss who might be the first all-star the Tar Heels have produced this century. Your thoughts are welcomed as usual.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.