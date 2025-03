BLACKSBURG, Va. - North Carolina extended its winning streak to six games on Tuesday, cruising to a 91-59 win over Virginia Tech inside Cassell Coliseum.

Ian Jackson scored a game-high 19 points, while the Tar Heels added in a season-high 24 assists and 15 made 3's.

UNC improves to 20-11 overall and 13-6 in ACC play.