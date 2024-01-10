NC State and North Carolina are the last remaining unbeaten teams in ACC play and will do battle tonight in Raleigh to see which of the two rivals will be the final unbeaten club left in conference play.

UNC visits the Wolfpack at PNC Arena for an 8 PM tip, and much is at stake for both squads. Not that being in first place before mid-January matters that much, but State needs a Quad 1win and the Tar Heels would like to conclude their three-game conference road trip without a blemish, and also pick up a fifth Quad 1 victory of the season.

Carolina enters having won four consecutive games, as has State, plus the Wolfpack has also won seven of its last eight contests.

UNC is 11-3 overall and 3-0 in the ACC, while State is also 11-3 and 3-0.