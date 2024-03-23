The second round of the NCAA Tournament is here, and in the West Region, top seed North Carolina takes on No. 9 seed Michigan State on Saturday at 5:30 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte.

The winner heads on to Los Angeles and the Sweet Sixteen, the loser goes home for the spring and summer.

UNC is 28-7 and has won nine of its last 10 games, while the Spartans are 20-14 and have won just three of its last eight contests.

Here are 3 Keys for UNC to beat Michigan State plus plenty of relevant stats: