3 Keys for UNC to Defeat Michigan State
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The second round of the NCAA Tournament is here, and in the West Region, top seed North Carolina takes on No. 9 seed Michigan State on Saturday at 5:30 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte.
The winner heads on to Los Angeles and the Sweet Sixteen, the loser goes home for the spring and summer.
UNC is 28-7 and has won nine of its last 10 games, while the Spartans are 20-14 and have won just three of its last eight contests.
Here are 3 Keys for UNC to beat Michigan State plus plenty of relevant stats:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news