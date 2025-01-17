UNC Hires Longtime Offensive Coach Garrick McGee

Longtime college offensive coach Garrick McGee has been hired by North Carolina to serve as its new wide receivers coach, a source has confirmed to Tar Heel Illustrated.

McGee spent the last two seasons at Louisville and before that had one or two-year stints at Purdue, Florida, Missouri, Illinois, Louisville, four seasons at Arkansas, four at Northwestern, and one year each at UNLV, Toledo, and Northern Iowa. He was head coach at UAB in 2012 and 2013 when the Blazers went 5-19.

He coached receivers and quarterbacks, and was also offensive coordinator at Illinois, Louisville, Arkansas, and Northwestern. McGee also served in quality control with the Jacksonville Jaguars for two years, too.

As written in his bio on the Louisville Football official site: “McGee was influential in the development of quarterback Ryan Mallett at Arkansas. The former Michigan transfer broke 45 school records and was just the third SEC quarterback to surpass 3,500 yards passing in consecutive seasons. Before departing Arkansas for the UAB head job, McGee was a finalist for the 2011 Broyles Award, presented to the nation’s top assistant coach.”

McGee was a quarterback in college, first at Arizona State and then Oklahoma finishing in 1995. He is 51 years old.