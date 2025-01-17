3-Star 2025 DE Onyeagoro Flips From SMU to Carolina

Chinedu Onyeagoro, a 3-star class of 2025 weakside defensive end, has flipped his commitment from SMU to North Carolina, he announced on social media Friday.

At 6-foot-2 and 216 pounds, he committed to the Mustangs last July and remained pledged until Friday. Onyeagoro, who attended King Drew High School in Los Angeles, has also been offered by Washington, Tennessee, UCLA, Georgia, and Arizona State among many others.

Onyeagoro recorded 20 sacks, 107 solo tackles, 35 TFLs 6 PBUs, and forced 4 fumbles as a senior this fall.

He is rated the No. 50 overall prospect in the loaded state of California and is the No. 33 p-layer as his position nationally.

Onyeagoro is on campus at UNC and has enrolled early.

He is the 12th member of UNC's class of 2025.