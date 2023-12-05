A pair of top-10 teams will battle Tuesday night in the second game of the Jimmy V Classic doubleheader at Madison Square Garden, with No. 9 North Carolina taking on No. 5 Connecticut.

The Tar Heels have won three straight games, beating Arkansas, Tennessee, and Florida State, while the Huskies are coming off their first loss, a 69-65 setback at Kansas last Friday night.

UConn’s best wins are over Indiana by 20 points at MSG and Texas by 10 points, also at MSG.

The Huskies won the national championship last season, and return several key players from that run. Notably, Tristen Newton, a 6-foot-5 guard who scored 31 points at Kansas and 23 in the win over Indiana.