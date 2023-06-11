Class of 2024 defensive end Curtis Simpson out of Kings Mountain (NC) High School took an official visit to Chapel Hill this weekend. The 6-foot-4, 200-pounder is ranked as the No. 20 player in the state and No. 34 nationally at his position.

Last season. he helped the Mountaineers to a 13-1 record by recording 74 tackles, 36 tackles for loss, 23 sacks, 33 QB hurries, 1 interception, and forcing 2 fumbles.

Simpson has been a visitor to North Carolina on numerous occasions and has offers from Auburn, Cincinnati, Michigan, Mississippi, Virginia Tech and many more.

THI caught up with Simpson on Sunday to recap his official visit: