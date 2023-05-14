As 3-star 2024 wide receiver Javaruis Green enters his final offseason as a high school athlete, he inches closer to deciding his college future, and North Carolina appears to be among the leaders for his commitment.

The 5-foot-11 speedster from Crest High School in Shelby, NC, is considering Michigan State, Maryland, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, NC State, Wake Forest, and Virginia. And while all of those schools have more than respectable programs, UNC has set the standard in Green’s recruiting, he tells THI.

“The whole recruiting process with UNC has definitely been my number one experience so far...,” Green told THI. “I can say UNC is the only prospect camp I had a water balloon fight at... Shoutout Molly @molly_jacoby best CFB staff member there is!”