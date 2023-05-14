News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2023-05-14 12:32:21 -0500') }} football Edit

3-Star 2024 Shelby WR Has UNC Trending In Right Direction

Crest High School standout Javarius Green has UNC high on his list, as it continues strengthening its position.
Crest High School standout Javarius Green has UNC high on his list, as it continues strengthening its position. (Rivals.com)
Brandon Peay
Tar Heel Illustrated

********************************************************************************

Wanna be a UNC Tar Heels insider? You can for just $8.33 a month

********************************************************************************

As 3-star 2024 wide receiver Javaruis Green enters his final offseason as a high school athlete, he inches closer to deciding his college future, and North Carolina appears to be among the leaders for his commitment.

The 5-foot-11 speedster from Crest High School in Shelby, NC, is considering Michigan State, Maryland, Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt, NC State, Wake Forest, and Virginia. And while all of those schools have more than respectable programs, UNC has set the standard in Green’s recruiting, he tells THI.

“The whole recruiting process with UNC has definitely been my number one experience so far...,” Green told THI. “I can say UNC is the only prospect camp I had a water balloon fight at... Shoutout Molly @molly_jacoby best CFB staff member there is!”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}