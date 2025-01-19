3-Star 2026 California CB Commits to Belichick, Tar Heels

Marcellus Ryan, a 3-star class of 2026 cornerback who attends Junipero Serra High School in Gardena, CA, and committed to play football at North Carolina, he announced via X on Sunday afternoon.

Ryan was offered by the Tar Heels earlier in the week amidst a heavy push by the program with prospects in western states California, Arizona, and Nevada.

At 6-feet and 146 pounds, he has also been offered by USC, Arizona, Washington, San Diego State, and Arizona State, among others. He has visited Southern Cal a few times and was considered a strong lead toward the Trojans before UNC got involved this past week.

His offer from Carolina was Friday the 17th.

We will have more on Marcellus Ryan soon.