Football SnapShot: Linebacker Khmori House

Khmori House, Soph, LB

6-feet, 215 pounds

North Carolina landing linebacker Khmori House from the transfer portal last winter was a nice catch when it happened, but it became bigger when Amare Campbell hit the transfer portal leaving the Tar Heels behind.

Initially, House was to bulk up depth at the position at least and ideally challenge for a starting spot. He earned one late last season at Washington because of his rapid growth throughout the campaign, even though he was just a redshirt freshman.

Our understanding is that ascent with the Huskies continued this past spring with the Tar Heels. And that his defensive coordinator in Seattle is in the same role at UNC, it makes some sense.

But naturally, House gives UNC something it needs at the position. Along the lines of recent Carolina linebackers such as Jeremiah Gemmel, Cedric Gray and Campbell, House is a student of the game and possesses instincts that are hard to find. But he may be better in pass coverage than any linebacker UNC has had in some time and he could be the most athletic there in a while, too.

"I would say his best trait is his instincts," Washington Coach Jedd Fisch said about House late last season. "He's so quick to diagnose plays that then he can be explosive because he's fast. You could clearly see that on the last play on the goal line. Instinctively, he was able to diagnose the play and then find an open gap that he could rush through.

“Throughout spring ball, you started seeing the energy and passion that he played with, and then in training camp is when I would say we decided as a staff that let's not be afraid to throw a true freshman in the games and kind of like what we did with Jacob Manu back at Arizona."

Tracking Dixon’s season shows he played just five snaps in the opener against FCS member Weber State and a week later logged 17 snaps against Eastern Michigan. But the staff couldn’t keep him off the field much longer. And by the annual Apple Cup game against rival Washington State, House was a starter.

And that is likely where he will begin with the Heels this fall.

As we are doing all spring and summer, here is a dive into House’s numbers:





2024 Stats:

*12 games, 317 snaps, 35 tackles, 4 missed tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT 4 PBUs, 8 hurries, 1 forced fumble, 7 STOPs (plays that result in failures by the opposing offense), 13 targets allowing 7 receptions for 67 yards and 0 TDs.

Career Stats:

*One season so far. See stats above.





2025 Outlook:

House will play and possibly start. He’s a bit smallish at 6-feet and 215 pounds, so he could be situational or also used on the edge in various packages. But he is athletic, instinctive, can quickly find the ball, and plays with a high motor.