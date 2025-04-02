3-Star 2026 TE Cooper McCutchan 'Working On' OV to UNC

After completing his visit with the Tar Heel coaching staff, McCutchan spoke with THI about his time at North Carolina and what he learned.

It was a short but eventful trip to Chapel Hill this past weekend for 2026 3-star tight end Cooper McCutchan . The Cincinnati, OH native spent just a few hours at UNC, but left with a scholarship offer and the plan of scheduling an official visit.

THI: First off, how did your visit to UNC go?

MCCUTCHAN: "We had a great time at UNC. We were only in town for a few hours, but we toured the facilities and campus. Spent a bunch of time meeting with Coach Belichick breaking down video and talking about his vision moving forward. Also spent a lot of time with Coach Kitchens and he was great.

THI: While you were there they extended an offer to you. What was your reaction to that?

MCCUTCHAN: "To get an offer from these two coaches is pretty wild and I was definitely excited."

THI:With that offer marking the progression of your relationship with the UNC staff, what has their message been to you about how you fit into their vision?

MCCUTCHAN: "It’s going to be Coach Belichick’s offense and tight ends play an important role. They told me I’m a versatile tight end who can make plays but can also put my hand in the dirt and block."

THI:Coach Belichick has coached a handful of talented tight ends, including Rob Gronkowski. Is that part of the appeal of UNC, knowing the role tight ends play in the offense and the experience Coach Belichick has with that position?

MCCUTCHAN: "For sure. Everyone talks about the importance of the tight ends and Coach Belichick has a long history of successful tight ends. There is a lot of excitement about this upcoming season and that’s a huge appeal for me."

THI:You have a few official visits locked up for the spring/summer. Do you have a potential timeline for a commitment? And where does UNC currently stand for you?

MCCUTCHAN: "Coach Belichick told me wants me back for an OV. So we’re working on getting that scheduled now. I don’t really have a timeline at this point and I don’t want to rush things. But, I believe I will be committed before the beginning of the upcoming season."