TarHeelIllustrated.com

3-Star AL OL Looking To Set Official Visit
Jayme Simmons, a 6-5, 275-pound 3-star offensive tackle from Thompson High School in Alabaster, AL, took an unofficial visit to North Carolina last week.
A member of the 2019 class, his mission was to get his first look at the Tar Heels football program and build relationships with the coaches.
Simmons went into the trip without an offer, but was teased previously that one could be on the way.
"The visit was great, I liked it a lot,” he told THI. "Coach (Larry) Fedora asked me if I thought I earned a scholarship on my visit and then told me ‘you just did.’"
Simmons has picked up offers from Louisville, Nebraska, Maryland, Memphis and UNC among others.
Tar Heel Illustrated caught up with Simmons to talk more about his visit and his recruitment in general.
Here is the rest of the interview:
THI: During your visit, what coaches did you spend the most time with and what did they say stood out about you as an offensive lineman?
Simmons: I spent time with coach (Tommy) Thigpen, chaplain (Mitch) Mason and offensive line coach (Chris) Kapilovic and they talked about my size and athleticism.
THI: What did you think of the campus, the facilities and the new indoor facility?
Simmons: I like that weight room there is being expanded and yes they told me about the indoor facility they have coming.
THI: Overall, what are your thoughts about the North Carolina program?
Simmons: I like it a lot. The visit was great.
THI: With a new outlook on Carolina, can you see yourself taking an official visit to Chapel Hill this fall?
Simmons: Yes, sir, I can, and I want to end up where I would play early and have a chance to play at the next level.
THI: Aside from UNC, where else do you want to set up an official visit ?
Simmons: Louisville