TarHeelIllustrated.com

Jayme Simmons, a 6-5, 275-pound 3-star offensive tackle from Thompson High School in Alabaster, AL, took an unofficial visit to North Carolina last week.

A member of the 2019 class, his mission was to get his first look at the Tar Heels football program and build relationships with the coaches.

Simmons went into the trip without an offer, but was teased previously that one could be on the way.

"The visit was great, I liked it a lot,” he told THI. "Coach (Larry) Fedora asked me if I thought I earned a scholarship on my visit and then told me ‘you just did.’"

Simmons has picked up offers from Louisville, Nebraska, Maryland, Memphis and UNC among others.