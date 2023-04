North Carolina picked up its tenth commitment in the class of 2024 on Sunday. Athlete Ryan Ward decided to commit to Coach Mack Brown and the Tar Heels after visiting Chapel Hill this weekend. The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder from Rutherford (NJ) High School had offers from Army, Boston College, Duke, Pittsburgh, Princeton, Syracuse, Temple, Virginia, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, and Yale.

Ward was offered by the Tar Heels back on March 24 when he took an unofficial visit to Chapel Hill. “I love everything about Chapel Hill,” Ward told THI. The versatile Ward was recruited as a tight end for the Tar Heels. He was an all-state selection his junior season and helped the Bulldogs to a 10-1 record. Offensively, he caught 35 passes for 776 yards with 13 touchdowns. Ward also played on defense where he tallied 4.5 sacks, 9 tackle for loss, and an interception.