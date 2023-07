Class of 2024 cornerback Malcom Ziglar committed to play football at North Carolina Monday. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder from Fuquay-Varina (NC) High School is ranked as the No. 13 player in the Tar Heel State and No. 48 at his position nationally.

He selected the Tar Heels over South Carolina and Notre Dame. Some of his other offers were from Appalachian State, Clemson, East Carolina, Kentucky and Penn State. Ziglar took an official visit to Chapel Hill on the nig recruiting weekend of June 24 and also visited South Carolina and Notre Dame.