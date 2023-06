One of North Carolina’s top overall targets for the Class of 2024 cycle, 3-star Greer, SC, defensive lineman Marcus Downs was on campus this past weekend in Chapel Hill for his official visit with the Tar Heels, and his trip went very well.

In fact, Carolina made tremendous progress with Downs, the high-priority 6-foot-5, 276-pounder with 21 offers. The visit moved the needle for Downs, who previously told Tar Heel Illustrated that he has set his decision for shortly after his second game with the Riverside High School Warriors on August 26.