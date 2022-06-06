3-Star ILB Caleb Lavallee Commits To Carolina

Caleb Lavallee, a 3-star inside linebacker who attends Whitfield Academy in Mableton, GA, has committed to play football at North Carolina.

Lavallee, who is 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, took his official visit to UNC over the weekend, and gave the coaching staff his commitment before leaving. He made the news public Monday evening.

Lavallee is rated the No. 16 ILB nationally in the class of 2023, and is the No. 30 overall prospect in the talent-rich state of Georgia. Among his other offers are from Florida, Miami, West Virginia, Florida State, Louisville, Kansas State, and many more.

“I was able to take my official visit this weekend, that was my fourth time there,” Lavallee told Rivals. “I got a really good feel for the campus, and I had great relationships with all the coaches. Since they offered me, they said I was a priority for them and a fit at North Carolina. It is the mix of football and academics; they have an incredible business school, and they are bringing in big-time guys. They will be a very successful football program.”

Lavallee continued on what lead him to committing to UNC.

“It was continuing to spend more time with the coaches and getting the vibe of the campus,” Lavallee said. “One of the big things was the relationship with the players and the linebackers. Those guys and I have similar interest, we are like minded. Hanging and talking with them, those are the guys I want to spend my next four years with.”