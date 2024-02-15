Taeshawn Alston is a highly-coveted 3-star local outside linebacker from Vance County High School in Henderson, NC. of the Triangle area that can rush the edge, stop the run, and drop back in coverage that has been long recruited by head coach Mack Brown and North Carolina to become a centerpiece of the defense in the future.

The Class of 2025 product that is ranked No. 14 in the state and No. 39 at the position who recnetly namedhis final five schools, which are UNC, South Carolina, Rutgers, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.

He was on campus earlier this month visiting the facilities, the coaching staff, and taking in the Tar Heels’ basketball game versus Duke.

Alston grew his relationship with new defensive line coach Tony Monachino and checked back in at Carolina, a program is high on and has long been familiar with. UNC should play a factor to the end of his recruitment, along with South Carolina, who is also making a strong push for his services.

THI caught up with Alston recently to learn more about his visit, and here is that conversation: