A Look at UNC's Offensive Additions in the Portal

With both spring practice and the spring portal window in the rearview, North Carolina's portal additions appear finished ahead of the 2025 season.
Bill Belichick and the Tar Heel coaching staff have revamped the roster through the transfer portal in recent months, adding 18 players on offense between the winter and spring portal periods
Eleven offensive players come from the Power Four ranks, and 15 from the FBS level.
In total, UNC has added:
-Eight offensive lineman
-Three tight ends
-Five wide receivers
-One quarterback
-One running back
William Boone (Offensive Lineman, Prairie View A&M)
2024 Stats: 11 Games, 782 Snaps, 11 Quarterback Hurries Allowed, Zero Sacks Allowed, Three Penalties
Career Stats: 11 Games, 782 Snaps, 11 Quarterback Hurries Allowed, Zero Sacks Allowed, Three Penalties
Boone has recorded 43 offensive snaps against FBS opponents, all of which came against Michigan State in 2024.
Career Accolades: N/A
*Does not include JUCO stats
Two Years of Eligibility Remaining
Connor Cox (Tight End, South Carolina)
2024 Stats: Four Games, 19 Snaps, One Reception for Nine Yards
Career Stats: Seven Games, 40 Snaps, One Reception for Nine Yards
Cox has amassed 23 offensive snaps against FBS opponents, including Jacksonville State, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Akron, and Ole Miss
Career Accolades: N/A
Four Years of Eligibility Remaining
Shamar Easter (Tight End, Arkansas)
2024 Stats: Two Games, Four Snaps, One Reception for 16 Yards
Career Stats: Two Games, Four Snaps, One Reception for 16 Yards
Career Accolades: N/A
Three Years of Eligibility Remaining
Benjamin Hall (Running Back, Michigan)
2024 Stats: Seven Games, 72 Snaps, 29 Rushes for 72 Yards; Three Receptions for 12 Yards
Career Stats: 11 Games, 103 Snaps, 44 Rushes for 141 Yards; Four Receptions for 12 Yards
Career Accolades: N/A
Three Years of Eligibility Remaining
Jordan Hall (Offensive Lineman, UAB)
2024 Stats: 12 Games, 213 Snaps, Six Quarterback Hurries Allowed, Four Penalties, and Zero Sacks Allowed
Career Stats: 12 Games, 213 Snaps, Six Quarterback Hurries Allowed, Four Penalties, and Zero Sacks Allowed
Career Accolades: N/A
Three Years of Eligibility Remaining
Aziah Johnson (Wide Receiver, Michigan State)
2024 Stats: 12 Games, 285 Snaps, 16 receptions for 276 yards and one touchdown; One rush for 15 yards
Career Stats: 13 Games, 287 Snaps, 16 receptions for 276 yards and one touchdown; One rush for 15 yards
Johnson has recorded 265 offensive snaps against FBS opponents, all of which came in the 2024 season.
Career Accolades: N/A
Three Years of Eligibility Remaining
Daniel King (Offensive Lineman, Troy)
2024 Stats: 12 Games, 789 snaps, Seven Quarterback Hurries Allowed, Six Penalties, One Sack Allowed
Career Stats: 40 Games, 2,642 Snaps, 23 Quarterback Hurries Allowed, 13 Penalties, Eight Sacks Allowed
King has logged 2,454 snaps against FBS opponents.
Career Accolades: Two-time All-Sun Belt Second Team (2023, 2024)
One Year of Eligibility Remaining
Christo Kelly (Offensive Lineman, Holy Cross)
2024 Stats: 12 Games, 778 Snaps, Three Quarterback Hurries Allowed, Zero Sacks Allowed, Three Penalties
Career Stats: 39 Games, 1,584 Snaps, Eight Quarterback Hurries Allowed, Zero Sacks Allowed, Eight Penalties
Kelly has played 124 offensive snaps against FBS teams, including 114 the last two seasons in losses at Syracuse and Boston College.
Career Accolades: All-Patriot League First Team (2024), Academic All-Patriot League (2024), Team Captain (2024), AFCA Good Works Team (2024), Phil Steele All-Patriot League Third Team (2023), Patriot League Academic Honor Roll (2020, 2021, 2022, 2023)
One Year of Eligibility Remaining
Nathan Leacock (Wide Receiver, Purdue)
2024 Stats: Five Games, 45 Snaps, One Catch for 13 Yards
Career Stats: Six Games, 52 Snaps, One Catch for 13 Yards
Leacock has logged 26 offensive snaps versus FBS opponents
Career Accolades: N/A
Three Years of Eligibility Remaining
Chad Lindberg (Offensive Tackle, Rice)
2024 Stats: 11 Games, 642 Snaps, Six Quarterback Hurries Allowed, One Sack Allowed, Two Penalties
Career Stats: 30 Games, 781 Snaps, Six Quarterback Hurries Allowed, One Sack Allowed, Two Penalties
Lindberg has played 726 offensive snaps against FBS opponents, a majority of which came during the 2024 season at Rice.
Career Accolades: Two-Time National Champion at Georgia
One Year of Eligibility Remaining
Gio Lopez (Quarterback, South Alabama)
2024 Stats: 11 Games, 680 Snaps, 206-for-312 for 2,559 Yards, 18 Touchdowns, and Five Interceptions; 83 Rushes for 463 Yards and Seven Touchdowns
Career Stats: 16 Games, 808 Snaps, 246-for-373 for 3,034 Yards, 22 Touchdowns, and Seven Interceptions; 101 Rushes for 617 Yards and Nine Touchdowns
Career Accolades: N/A
Three Years of Eligibility Remaining
Miles McVay (Offensive Tackle, Alabama)
2024 Stats: Five Games, 94 Snaps, One Hurry Allowed, Zero Sacks Allowed, Zero Penalties
Career Stats: Eight Games, 122 Snaps, One Hurry Allowed, Zero Sacks Allowed, One Penalty
McVay has notched 69 offensive snaps against FBS opponents, including a career-high 28 snaps against Western Kentucky in 2024.
Career Accolades: N/A
Three Years of Eligibility Remaining
Jakai Moore (Offensive Lineman, South Carolina)
2024 Stats: Missed season due to injury
Career Stats: 43 Games, 1,760 Snaps, 40 Quarterback Hurries Allowed, 10 Penalties, and 11 Sacks Allowed
Career Accolades: SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll (2021), SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll (2020), SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll (2019-20)
One Year of Eligibility Remaining
Will O'Steen (Offensive Lineman, Jacksonville State)
2024 Stats: 15 Games, 972 Snaps, 7 Quarterback Hurries Allowed, One Penalty, and Two Sacks Allowed
Career Stats: 38 Games, 2,703 Snaps, 25 Quarterback Hurries Allowed, Four Penalties, and Seven Sacks
Career Accolades: First Team All-Conference USA (2024), All-Conference USA Honorable Mention (2023)
One Year of Eligibility Remaining
Jordan Owens (Tight End, Oklahoma State)
2024 Stats (at Central Arkansas): 12 Games, 519 Snaps, 19 Receptions for 166 Yards and Two Touchdowns
Career Stats: 33 Games, 995 Snaps, 29 Receptions for 248 Yards and Seven Touchdowns
Career Accolades: N/A
One Year of Eligibility Remaining
Jason Robinson (Wide Receiver, Washington)
2024 Stats: Zero Games, Zero Snaps
Career Stats: Zero Games, Zero Snaps
Career Accolades: N/A
Four Years of Eligibility Remaining
Dayton Sneed (Wide Receiver, Tennessee)
2024 Stats: Three Games, 37 Snaps, One Reception for 12 Yards
Career Stats: Seven Games, 54 Snaps, Two Receptions for 19 Yards
Career Accolades: Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll (2023)
Three Years of Eligibility Remaining
Adrian Wilson (Wide Receiver, Colorado)
2024 Stats: 4-Star Recruit in Class of 2024
Career Stats: N/A
Career Accolades: N/A
Four Years of Eligibility Remaining