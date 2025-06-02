A Look at UNC's Offensive Additions in the Portal

In total, UNC has added:

Eleven offensive players come from the Power Four ranks, and 15 from the FBS level.

Bill Belichick and the Tar Heel coaching staff have revamped the roster through the transfer portal in recent months, adding 18 players on offense between the winter and spring portal periods

With both spring practice and the spring portal window in the rearview, North Carolina's portal additions appear finished ahead of the 2025 season.

William Boone (Offensive Lineman, Prairie View A&M)

2024 Stats: 11 Games, 782 Snaps, 11 Quarterback Hurries Allowed, Zero Sacks Allowed, Three Penalties

Career Stats: 11 Games, 782 Snaps, 11 Quarterback Hurries Allowed, Zero Sacks Allowed, Three Penalties

Boone has recorded 43 offensive snaps against FBS opponents, all of which came against Michigan State in 2024.

Career Accolades: N/A

*Does not include JUCO stats

Two Years of Eligibility Remaining





Connor Cox (Tight End, South Carolina)

2024 Stats: Four Games, 19 Snaps, One Reception for Nine Yards

Career Stats: Seven Games, 40 Snaps, One Reception for Nine Yards

Cox has amassed 23 offensive snaps against FBS opponents, including Jacksonville State, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Akron, and Ole Miss

Career Accolades: N/A

Four Years of Eligibility Remaining

Shamar Easter (Tight End, Arkansas)

2024 Stats: Two Games, Four Snaps, One Reception for 16 Yards

Career Stats: Two Games, Four Snaps, One Reception for 16 Yards

Career Accolades: N/A

Three Years of Eligibility Remaining





Benjamin Hall (Running Back, Michigan)

2024 Stats: Seven Games, 72 Snaps, 29 Rushes for 72 Yards; Three Receptions for 12 Yards

Career Stats: 11 Games, 103 Snaps, 44 Rushes for 141 Yards; Four Receptions for 12 Yards

Career Accolades: N/A

Three Years of Eligibility Remaining





Jordan Hall (Offensive Lineman, UAB)

2024 Stats: 12 Games, 213 Snaps, Six Quarterback Hurries Allowed, Four Penalties, and Zero Sacks Allowed

Career Stats: 12 Games, 213 Snaps, Six Quarterback Hurries Allowed, Four Penalties, and Zero Sacks Allowed

Career Accolades: N/A

Three Years of Eligibility Remaining





Aziah Johnson (Wide Receiver, Michigan State)

2024 Stats: 12 Games, 285 Snaps, 16 receptions for 276 yards and one touchdown; One rush for 15 yards

Career Stats: 13 Games, 287 Snaps, 16 receptions for 276 yards and one touchdown; One rush for 15 yards

Johnson has recorded 265 offensive snaps against FBS opponents, all of which came in the 2024 season.

Career Accolades: N/A

Three Years of Eligibility Remaining





Daniel King (Offensive Lineman, Troy)

2024 Stats: 12 Games, 789 snaps, Seven Quarterback Hurries Allowed, Six Penalties, One Sack Allowed

Career Stats: 40 Games, 2,642 Snaps, 23 Quarterback Hurries Allowed, 13 Penalties, Eight Sacks Allowed

King has logged 2,454 snaps against FBS opponents.

Career Accolades: Two-time All-Sun Belt Second Team (2023, 2024)

One Year of Eligibility Remaining





Christo Kelly (Offensive Lineman, Holy Cross)

2024 Stats: 12 Games, 778 Snaps, Three Quarterback Hurries Allowed, Zero Sacks Allowed, Three Penalties

Career Stats: 39 Games, 1,584 Snaps, Eight Quarterback Hurries Allowed, Zero Sacks Allowed, Eight Penalties

Kelly has played 124 offensive snaps against FBS teams, including 114 the last two seasons in losses at Syracuse and Boston College.

Career Accolades: All-Patriot League First Team (2024), Academic All-Patriot League (2024), Team Captain (2024), AFCA Good Works Team (2024), Phil Steele All-Patriot League Third Team (2023), Patriot League Academic Honor Roll (2020, 2021, 2022, 2023)

One Year of Eligibility Remaining





Nathan Leacock (Wide Receiver, Purdue)

2024 Stats: Five Games, 45 Snaps, One Catch for 13 Yards

Career Stats: Six Games, 52 Snaps, One Catch for 13 Yards

Leacock has logged 26 offensive snaps versus FBS opponents

Career Accolades: N/A

Three Years of Eligibility Remaining





Chad Lindberg (Offensive Tackle, Rice)

2024 Stats: 11 Games, 642 Snaps, Six Quarterback Hurries Allowed, One Sack Allowed, Two Penalties

Career Stats: 30 Games, 781 Snaps, Six Quarterback Hurries Allowed, One Sack Allowed, Two Penalties

Lindberg has played 726 offensive snaps against FBS opponents, a majority of which came during the 2024 season at Rice.

Career Accolades: Two-Time National Champion at Georgia

One Year of Eligibility Remaining

Gio Lopez (Quarterback, South Alabama)

2024 Stats: 11 Games, 680 Snaps, 206-for-312 for 2,559 Yards, 18 Touchdowns, and Five Interceptions; 83 Rushes for 463 Yards and Seven Touchdowns

Career Stats: 16 Games, 808 Snaps, 246-for-373 for 3,034 Yards, 22 Touchdowns, and Seven Interceptions; 101 Rushes for 617 Yards and Nine Touchdowns

Career Accolades: N/A

Three Years of Eligibility Remaining





Miles McVay (Offensive Tackle, Alabama)

2024 Stats: Five Games, 94 Snaps, One Hurry Allowed, Zero Sacks Allowed, Zero Penalties

Career Stats: Eight Games, 122 Snaps, One Hurry Allowed, Zero Sacks Allowed, One Penalty

McVay has notched 69 offensive snaps against FBS opponents, including a career-high 28 snaps against Western Kentucky in 2024.

Career Accolades: N/A

Three Years of Eligibility Remaining





Jakai Moore (Offensive Lineman, South Carolina)

2024 Stats: Missed season due to injury

Career Stats: 43 Games, 1,760 Snaps, 40 Quarterback Hurries Allowed, 10 Penalties, and 11 Sacks Allowed

Career Accolades: SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll (2021), SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll (2020), SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll (2019-20)

One Year of Eligibility Remaining





Will O'Steen (Offensive Lineman, Jacksonville State)

2024 Stats: 15 Games, 972 Snaps, 7 Quarterback Hurries Allowed, One Penalty, and Two Sacks Allowed

Career Stats: 38 Games, 2,703 Snaps, 25 Quarterback Hurries Allowed, Four Penalties, and Seven Sacks

Career Accolades: First Team All-Conference USA (2024), All-Conference USA Honorable Mention (2023)

One Year of Eligibility Remaining





Jordan Owens (Tight End, Oklahoma State)

2024 Stats (at Central Arkansas): 12 Games, 519 Snaps, 19 Receptions for 166 Yards and Two Touchdowns

Career Stats: 33 Games, 995 Snaps, 29 Receptions for 248 Yards and Seven Touchdowns

Career Accolades: N/A

One Year of Eligibility Remaining





Jason Robinson (Wide Receiver, Washington)

2024 Stats: Zero Games, Zero Snaps

Career Stats: Zero Games, Zero Snaps

Career Accolades: N/A

Four Years of Eligibility Remaining





Dayton Sneed (Wide Receiver, Tennessee)

2024 Stats: Three Games, 37 Snaps, One Reception for 12 Yards

Career Stats: Seven Games, 54 Snaps, Two Receptions for 19 Yards

Career Accolades: Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll (2023)

Three Years of Eligibility Remaining





Adrian Wilson (Wide Receiver, Colorado)

2024 Stats: 4-Star Recruit in Class of 2024

Career Stats: N/A

Career Accolades: N/A

Four Years of Eligibility Remaining