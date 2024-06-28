3-Star Texas OL Byron Nelson Commits to UNC
Byron Nelson, a 3-star class of 2025 offensive tackle from Katy, TX, has committed to play football at North Carolina.
Nelson took an official visit to UNC the last weekend of June, which is also when he received an offer from the Tar Heels, and decided not long after that is where he wants to attend college and play football.
Nelson, who chose UNC over Vanderbilt and Pittsburgh, is 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds. He also had offers from Texas Tech, California, Memphis, and Colorado State.
Multiple aspects of Carolina’s program won over Nelson. Among them was the culture within it, how Hall of Fame head coach Mack Brown runs the program, and how comfortable he was with Brown and everything about being in Chapel Hill.
"When I first walked into his office, he took us (family) on a tour, and the room was filled with a ton of history, from national championships to Hall of Fame rings,” Nelson told THI. “So, that was pretty cool to see. Then, talking to him, he exclaimed that he is very strategic in the type of not only football players, but the types of people he recruits.
“He said that I fit the mold of what they're looking for at Carolina, and that I would be a great addition to the team."
Part of that fit is the academic narrative Brown has fostered in building his recruiting classes. Some prospects take the “40-year decision” motto seriously, including Nelson. That was a big part of his visit.
"It was great meeting with them,” Nelson said, referring to the academic advisors that work with the football program. “UNC is known for prestigious academics, and the support staff did a great job of expressing how much they care about football players doing well in school. We also discussed the major I wanted to do, which is Sports Administration."
Another selling point for Nelson is UNC offensive line coach Randy Clements. North Texas is one of the schools that have offered Nelson, as he originally landed on the Mean Green’s radar when Clements was the o-line coach a UNT.
They got to know each other quite well on the visit, and it played a key role in solidifying Nelson’s commitment to the Tar Heels.
"I like Coach Clements because he teaches the game in a very simple way,” Nelson said. “Going through the film with him and hearing (Clements) explain plays was very easy to understand. He's had multiple guys get drafted in the first round, so he knows what it takes to get to that level.
“He told me that I have some of the traits that those guys had, so I'm confident that he'll be able to coach me into the player that I want to become."
Nelson is the 11th member of UNC’s class of 2025.