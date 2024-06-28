Byron Nelson, a 3-star class of 2025 offensive tackle from Katy, TX, has committed to play football at North Carolina.

Nelson took an official visit to UNC the last weekend of June, which is also when he received an offer from the Tar Heels, and decided not long after that is where he wants to attend college and play football.

Nelson, who chose UNC over Vanderbilt and Pittsburgh, is 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds. He also had offers from Texas Tech, California, Memphis, and Colorado State.

Multiple aspects of Carolina’s program won over Nelson. Among them was the culture within it, how Hall of Fame head coach Mack Brown runs the program, and how comfortable he was with Brown and everything about being in Chapel Hill.

"When I first walked into his office, he took us (family) on a tour, and the room was filled with a ton of history, from national championships to Hall of Fame rings,” Nelson told THI. “So, that was pretty cool to see. Then, talking to him, he exclaimed that he is very strategic in the type of not only football players, but the types of people he recruits.

“He said that I fit the mold of what they're looking for at Carolina, and that I would be a great addition to the team."